Arrests
• Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 41, 19635 Looney Road, Athens; first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dewey Wayne Beck, 47, 222 Nat Key Road, Morgan County; two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Decatur police)
• Lisette Renee Johns, 50, 1538 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kenny Wayne Stutts, 64, 2618 Poole Ave. S.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Camila Maria Moctezuma, 22, 412 Hopewell Road, Hanceville; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Latasha Renee Brooks, 28, 221 Blue Bird Lane, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Erin Destiny Cowley, 25, 2419 Dogwood Lane S.E., Decatur; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
