ARRESTS
• Anthony Blake Owens, 29, 895 Berry Road, Morgan County; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 34, 22136 Hays Mill Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $22,500. (Athens police)
• Daniel Rashun Jones, 38, 1807 Olive St. S.E., Decatur; trafficking in synthetic marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,800. (Decatur police)
• Daniel L. Orr, 47, 1819 Tower St. S.E., Decatur; trafficking in synthetic marijuana and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,900. (Decatur police)
• Eric Mack Miles, 38, 26710 Coral St., Ardmore, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kristian Victoria Jackson, 32, 513 Rosenwald St., Moulton; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Tracy Lynn Ramirez, 48, 7876 Holt Springer Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Darrell Scott Raley, 50, 658 County Road 587, Hanceville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kristina Lynn Gambrell, 32, 2008 Enolam Blvd. S.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Amanda Hope Wright, 33, 233 Bethel Circle, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Daniel Beavers, 36, 316 Forrest Chapel Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• David Clifton Sloan III, 46, 43 Malachi Road, Morgan County; first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Priceville police)
• Tobie Dewayne McCoy, 42, 45 McEntire Lane, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
