Arrests
• Bobby Terrell Nicholas, 30, 901 Taylor Ave., Muscle Shoals; possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance; was being held Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Cody Dylan Thompson, 28, 402 W. Moulton St., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, two counts of first-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,600. (Priceville police)
• Stephen Heath McMeans, 42, 25817 Summerwood Drive, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Christopher Page, 31, 26767 Lester Road, Lester; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 27, 29476 Lakeview Drive, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leah Ann Justice, 23, 29051 Dorning Road, Toney; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Dwayne Hasting, 57, 26876 Coral St., Ardmore; breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randall Daly, 62, 27016 New Bethel Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/sale/transfer of drug chemicals; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 36, 17630 Brownsferry Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marvin Christopher Tucker, 46, 21253 Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont; second-degree manufacture of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone community corrections).
