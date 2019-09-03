• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, 15981 Line Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kristin Walker, 24, 1410 U.S. 31, Tanner; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Humberto Torres Lopez Jr., 40, 13458 Blackburn Road, Athens; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Billy Joe Carruth, 47, 22182 Piney Chapel Road, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 29, 21720 Piney Chapel Road No. 58, Athens; second-degree domestic violence; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leah Ann Justice, 23, 29051 Dorning Road, Toney; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Billy Jay Howell, 47, 16630 Fort Hampton Road, No. 22, Elkmont; distribution of a controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 31, 18498 Hightower Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jacob Logan Andrews, 23, 21562 N. Tillman Mill Road, Athens; second-degree domestic violence; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
