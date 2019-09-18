ARRESTS
• Bobby Joe Davis, 41, 480 Prosser Drive, Edinburgh, Indiana; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Adam Duane Moss, 32, 25809 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont; second-degree theft and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jose Villalobos, 27, 1305 Aster St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Steven Cecil Reed, 48, 160 Lawrence County 455, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Camron Rashod Buchanan, 30, 515 Blaine Drive S.W., Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Shyqil Kwozjay Chandler, 20, 408 Bromwich St. S.W., Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Jacquez Green, 20, 103 Seventh Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Leon Mosley Jr., 29, 306 Courtney Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cody Heaps, 31, 2060 Lawrence County 45, Mount Hope; possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
