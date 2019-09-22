ARRESTS
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 28, no address available; two counts of third-degree theft and breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Percy T’Challa Bradley, 44, 1506 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kiandra Janae Morris, 24, 1017 21st Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree domestic violence/assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Angela Faye Matthews, 52, 2812 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• James Sidney Spencer, 29, 101 Gordon Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Kendrick Terrell Cowan, 26, 104 Eighth Ave. N.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lebrandrick Maurice Evans, 27, 711 Vine St. N.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Lewis Edward Williams Jr., 20, 812 Walnut St. N.W., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• David Eugene Thompson, 58, 16850 Mason Island Road, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sophie Kamira Crumby, 18, 510 East St., Moulton; possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
