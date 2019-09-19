ARRESTS
• James Dale Bibb, 49, 128 Hunter Lane, Danville; first-degree sexual abuse; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Michael Smiley, 40, 2238 Naples Drive S.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Decatur police)
• Jeremy Taylor, 46, 603 Longhorn Pass N.W. 1A, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Gabriel Aaron Williams, 22, 4001 28th Way N., Birmingham; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Arthur Jason Johnson, 44, 1431 Fourth Ave., Pleasant Grove; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (State)
• Chasity Laranda Gardner, 35, 8303 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Damien Vaughn Long, 40, 1594 Lawrence County 362, Trinity; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Destiny Faith Cook, 20, 376 Blowing Springs Road, Hartselle; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, 43, 4269 Old U.S. 431, New Hope; second-degree arson; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Patrick Edward Cagle, 27, 13220 Sugar Plum Lane No. 3A, Madison; third-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Patrick Todd Raynor, 53, 315 Denver Place, Decatur; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dylan Lee Carter, 26, 21960 Cairo Hollow Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Lee Sanders, 40, 2015 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cameron David Shelt, 19, 129 Dundee Road, Hazel Green; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Immanuel Taiwan Cowley, 26, 16878 Carters Circle, Athens; violation of sexual offender registration act; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Justin Lewis, 37, 6516 Mecator Drive, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Herlinda Vargas Alonzo, 23, 1402 Houston St., Athens; third-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Athens police)
