Three public school systems are dismissing early today due to the threat of severe weather and five are canceling after-school activities.
Lawrence County schools are dismissing students at 1 p.m. today and Morgan County is dismissing them at 2 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.
In Limestone County, the district is dismissing elementary students at 1:10 and high school students at 1:30.
After-school activities have been canceled at Decatur City, Hartselle City, Morgan County, Lawrence County and Limestone County schools.
As of 11:30 a.m., Decatur City Schools, Athens City Schools and Hartselle City Schools planned to dismiss students at the normal time.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, damaging winds and localized flooding are possible from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, along with the possibility of a tornado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.