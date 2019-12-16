Four public school systems in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties have canceled today's after-school activities because of the threat of inclement weather.
Superintendents for Morgan County, Hartselle City, Limestone County and Lawrence County have canceled all after-school activities.
Decatur City and Athens City said they will wait until receiving a 10:30 a.m. weather briefing before making a decision.
Decatur and Athens have a varsity basketball game scheduled for tonight at Decatur, while Cullman Middle is visiting Athens for a basketball game.
“At this point, I have not seen anything that tells me I should cancel events,” Athens Superintendent Trey Holladay said.
