Users of Decatur's intensively landscaped Delano Park were greeted with eyesores Friday morning for at least the second time in a little more than three months.
Several trash cans and a picnic bench were overturned at the park’s closed basketball courts, and police tape marking the closure was torn down as well.
Barbara Kelly of the Delano Park Conservancy said she saw the trash cans overturned during her morning walk around the park.
“It’s very disappointing,” she said. “Every day there is something new.”
Decatur police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on what is being done to secure the park.
Mayor Tab Bowling said, “Vandalism has been going on since I was born."
Two juveniles were arrested in December for spray-painting graffiti on bathrooms and other structures at the park. Automobiles in the area were spray-painted as well. The damage affected six property owners in the area.
Additionally, a robbery was reported at the park on Jan. 7, and two people were arrested.
“It’s a place in the center of Decatur for everyone to go to,” Kelly said. “It is used by so many people.”
