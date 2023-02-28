Storms are expected to roll into the Decatur area beginning Wednesday, with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
Chelly Amin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said storms are expected Wednesday through Friday but the greatest chance for severe weather will start late Thursday night and go into Friday morning.
“We’ll have a front kind of sink down from the south and provide us some rain Wednesday into Thursday,” Amin said. “Thursday as it starts to lift back northward, we have another system coming from the west. That system will give us the chance for some severe weather overnight Thursday into Friday.”
Amin said the winds Wednesday will be 15 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts. Thursday night into Friday the winds are expected to be 25 mph with 40 mph wind gusts and Amin said a wind advisory will likely be issued.
Amin said there will be moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday through Friday with the possibility of flash flooding and river flooding into the weekend.
“For Decatur I would say anywhere from 2 to 3 inches, maybe some isolated amounts up to 4 (inches),” she said. “The issue becomes how quickly we get it: Do we get it all at once or do we get it spread out over a few days? That’s going to be probably the biggest tell as to what types of impacts we have on it.”
Amin said the most important time to pay attention is Thursday night into Friday.
“We’ll have a line of severe storms kind of blow through the area overnight, … probably midnight-ish or after,” Amin said. “That has the potential for all the threats. We could see damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and obviously more rain, so flooding.”
Amin said the area may see quarter-sized hail or larger.
“I think our biggest threat is going to be damaging winds first, tornadoes second, and then hail will be a very kind of far down the list third,” she said.
She said the storm system that will impact the Decatur area began developing Monday.
“This system here that’s coming in on Thursday it’s going to be kind of developing over the south-central Plains and then pushing to the east, northeast. It’s in the process of developing (Monday),” Amin said. “This one is kind of really going to get its act together over Texas and then move to the north and east as we head into Friday.”
Brandy Davis, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director, said since the anticipated storm is not for several more days they are waiting and watching how the storm develops.
“This far out it’s one of those things that we’re really just watching the situation to see how the timing will be,” she said. “There’s just a lot of unknowns until it gets closer.”
Davis said people should stay weather aware.
“Have more than one means of receiving notifications in case there is a development of a severe issue situation in your area,” she said.
Eddie Gilbert, Limestone County EMA director, said people should keep a safety and to-go kit readily available and also have some food storage available.
“If we do have a disaster, be prepared to take care of (yourself) for at least 72 hours,” he said. “Always have a plan, that’s the biggest thing. Don’t wait till the storm comes before you decide on how you’re going to handle it.”
Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County EMA director, said they have been preparing for the storm in the same way they have prepared for storms all winter.
“We’re getting the word out through our social media sites and our app, exactly what the weather service is giving out to us. We’ll have our storm shelters open, ready to go the day before the event,” he said. “I’ll have my command trailer stocked and ready to go.”
Waldrep said if there is damage like downed trees across a county roadway, the county road department will clear the roadway.
“Once the calls come into the 911 center, we’ll get it out to the road department, let them know exactly where those are,” he said. “If there are downed power lines, we let Joe Wheeler (EMC) know where those are. If there’s trees down on a state highway … we’ll let the state road department know.”
Wednesday temperatures will be a high of up to 78 degrees. Thursday the temperatures will be a high of up to 73 degrees and Friday the high will be between 65 and 68 degrees.
“Once that gets out of here, the weekend looks nice. You’re looking at highs in the upper 50s and low 60s,” Amin said. “But no rain, so once we get through early Friday, we won’t have any rain until at least some point next week.”
The weather service issued a wind advisory Monday with sustained winds up to 25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph and scattered showers. The wind blew down traffic signals at Spring Avenue Southwest and Beltline Road, causing a temporary closure of the intersection Monday afternoon.
Today the winds are projected to be 5 to 7 mph with 11 to 15 mph wind gusts and a high temperature of 75 or 76 degrees.
