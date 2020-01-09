Area emergency management personnel are asking residents to have a safety plan in place as severe weather, including possible tornadoes, is predicted for Friday night and Saturday.
“Always have a safety kit and plan in place of where to go and arrange how to get there,” said Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks. “Get to your safety shelter before a warning is issued. When a watch is issued and the storm gets closer, go to your safe place. When sirens are going off, you should already be there.”
Hicks said the saturated ground and high winds will likely topple trees and cause power outages Friday night and Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said damaging winds and up to 2 inches of rain with a potential for hail will come with a storm system moving through. Another 4 inches are forecast Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ll have a storm or two Friday. The main hazards are damaging winds and potential tornadoes on Saturday,” said NWS Meteorologist Andy Kula in Huntsville. “We could see some minor flooding in some local areas.”
Kula said the NWS will be updating the EMA offices twice daily. “We will know more as the system moves closer,” he said.
Winds of up to 70 mph will be possible in parts of Alabama on Saturday, the National Weather Service's Birmingham office warned.
Residents in northern parts of Lawrence County are still cleaning up from a Dec. 16 tornado that killed two people and injured four others south of Town Creek before damaging homes and downing trees in North Courtland and southwestern Limestone County.
Lawrence County EMA Director Johnny Cantrell said Wednesday afternoon Town Creek’s and Loosier’s storm sirens were being repaired and should be fully operational by Friday’s predicted storms.
“We are asking residents to pay attention to weather reports on TV and radio, be aware of any storms coming,” he said.
In Limestone County, EMA Officer Daphne Ellison said a storm siren on Mooresville Road near Lisa Lane has been repaired. Last Friday, it had an electrical failure and errantly sounded, causing concern in the East Limestone community.
She urged residents to purchase a battery-powered weather radio and know where and how to take cover in a storm.
“We were never under a tornado warning (on Dec. 16) before the tornado hit,” she said. “Know where to go. Sometimes churches and some public buildings open as safety shelters.”
Experts advise against taking shelter in a mobile home or car during bad weather.
Alabama will not be alone in dealing with the coming storm system.
Severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South the next few days, putting millions of people at risk, forecasters said.
More than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
