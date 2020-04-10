Possible severe weather Sunday isn't expected to impact the Decatur area until the afternoon, but families going to drive-in church services Easter morning should stay updated, a meteorologist said.
“Regardless of if your plans are inside or outside this Sunday, it is important to pay attention to the forecasts throughout the day and to make sure that you have several ways of receiving alerts and notifications from different weather authorities across the state,” said Jennifer Saari, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Saari said there could be several rounds of storms sweeping through north Alabama on Sunday, but "right now, it looks as if the most severe window of weather will develop in the afternoon and into the nighttime hours.”
Eddie Hicks, director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, said local residents who don't shelter from storms in their homes should find alternatives to public storm shelters where it may be hard to maintain COVID-19 social distancing practices. He suggested sheltering with a relative who may live in a more secure location.
He said anyone using public shelters will be told that they are entering at their own risk.
“We ask anybody who is sick to please find another area for shelter if at all possible,” Hicks said. “We also ask that people entering public shelters bring their own masks and hand sanitizer as a precautionary measure.”
Hicks said one concern is that if a tornado warning is issued during the day, more people will be want to use public shelters than entered them for a storm last month that developed overnight.
City and county officials said between 600 and 750 residents sought safety the night of March 24 in shelters at Decatur High, Austin High, City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse.
