A wave of storms pounded the Deep South on Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings, and forecasters said still stronger ones were on the way Wednesday night with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of baseballs.
Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties had largely escaped damage as of Wednesday evening, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville warned that the worst might still be to come after press time.
The county school districts in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone announced they would delay opening by two hours today. All area school systems were virtual-only Wednesday except Limestone County Schools, which were closed.
Health departments in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties were closed Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather, disrupting scheduled COVID-19 appointments.
Area Emergency Management Agency officials reported no significant damage from winds and rain from the first two waves of storms that passed through Wednesday afternoon. Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Waldrep said a couple of trees fell on Lawrence County 150 near Lawrence County 314 in the Red Bank community, just south of Wheeler Dam, about noon Wednesday.
Lawrence County was under a tornado watch for most of the day, and Morgan and Limestone counties were placed under a tornado watch at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday that was set to expire at midnight, triggering the opening of tornado shelters. Decatur police were manning the shelters at Austin and Decatur high schools and City Hall.
Southern Morgan County was under a flash flood warning Wednesday evening.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Saari said wind gusts up to 25 mph will linger today with a high about 60 under partly sunny skies. She said a 20% chance of showers is in today’s forecast with a low of 45 tonight.
Friday’s high will reach in the mid-50s with a low of about 40 degrees.
“The weekend will be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and sunshine,” she said.
While the Decatur area had escaped significant damage through Wednesday evening, other parts of the state and Southeast were less fortunate.
Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in rural Chilton County and the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.
“Downtown Moundville got it. Some roofs and stuff got taken off houses," said Michael Brown, whose family owns Moundville Ace Hardware and Building. “There’s a lot of trees down. I guess it had to be a tornado; it got out of here pretty fast.”
Additional damage was reported in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado at Brookhaven. High winds blew down signs and and trees in northeast Texas, and hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the weather service said.
More than 70,000 homes and businesses were without power from Texas to Alabama, and radar showed additional storms moving across the region as initial cleanup work began, although no significant outages had been reported locally as of Wednesday evening.
The weather service had issued more than 50 tornado warnings in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma as of Wednesday evening. Tornado watches included parts of seven states.
Large vaccination clinics where hundreds of people an hour can get shots without leaving their vehicles were canceled in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Near Birmingham, labor organizers canceled an outdoors event at an Amazon facility where workers are voting on union representation.
At least two waves of storms were likely, forecasters said, and the worst was not expected to hit until a cold front passed late Wednesday night.
Gov. Kay Ivey placed Alabama under a state of emergency, and communities across the South used social media to share the location of tornado shelters. Dozens of people gathered in a gymnasium that was opened as a shelter in Tuscaloosa, where more than 50 people died in a twister during a weather outbreak that occurred 10 years ago next month.
