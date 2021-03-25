Another round of severe weather with possible tornadoes is moving into the area this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, and at least two school systems will close early.
NWS Meteorologist Matt Anderson said the severe storm system is expected to arrive about 1 p.m. today and move out about 11 p.m.
“There’s a possibility of longer-track tornadoes, EF2-plus,” he said. “We could see flash flooding, damaging winds, hail and severe thunderstorms.”
He said 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected with up to 4 inches in some portions of north Alabama.
“The Tennessee River level is up from last week’s rain, and the additional rain could exacerbate flooding if we get enough,” Anderson said.
He said wind gusts of 60 mph or more are likely.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said schools will be closed at noon today. Limestone County Schools announced elementary students would be released at 11:10 a.m. followed by high school students at 11:30.
Decatur City, Hartselle City and Athens City have canceled after-school activities. Morgan County Schools had not made an announcement as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"Unlike last week, when severe weather included multiple rounds throughout the day, (today) is primarily expected to be severe/tornadic in the afternoon. At this time, Decatur City Schools will continue with our normal school schedule but are prepared to release students early if the weather advances toward our area prior to dismissal," DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said in a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon.
He said the school system will be on "heightened alert." "Please have a plan in place for your children should early release become necessary," he said.
Brandy Davis, director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, said residents need to remain vigilant.
“Last week, we had severe weather move through and we don’t want people to think it’s a case of the boy who cried wolf with another severe weather warning again this week,” she said. “Everyone needs to stay weather aware.”
Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said the county will open its community storm shelters if a tornado watch is issued. She asked motorists to be aware of possible water on the roadways.
“We could see some flash flooding and ponding on the roadways,” she said. “Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.”
Anderson said more severe weather is in the weekend forecast, but it was too early to say how strong it might be. “We don’t anticipate it will be as bad,” he said.
Anderson said today’s and Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s with dry conditions Friday.
