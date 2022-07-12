Starting Wednesday morning, a Decatur Utilities contractor’s plans to rehab sanitary sewer mains will reduce a portion of Central Parkway Southwest to one lane.
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation will be working alongside the outer northbound lane between Maaco Auto Body Shop and Paint, 1308 Central Parkway, and Southern Mobile Storage, 1508 Central Parkway.
This will require traffic to be merged to the inside lane during the project.
The company plans to work from Wednesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
