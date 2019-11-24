Once after watching several days of Olympics coverage while growing up, Jason Sharp started singing to the tune heard constantly during telecasts.
“This … is … the Olympics theme song,” he sang. “The one you’ve always heard, but you’ve never known the words.”
That impromptu song, Jeff Sharp said Saturday, was an example of his younger brother’s humor that along with genuine affection for others and artistic talent made his death last week at age 41 a heartbreaking blow for many in Decatur.
“He was really, really witty,” Jeff said. “He was quick. If we were in a crowd of people and everybody was laughing, it was because of him.
“If you were going through a hard time, he would be there, and he knew what to do or say to lighten it for you. He could be sympathetic but hilarious.”
Jason "JBird" Sharp died Monday from what is believed to have been a heart attack, Jeff said. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Southside Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of life from 3-5 p.m. at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Sharp was well-respected in Decatur’s arts community for both his work and instruction.
When the Carnegie Visual Arts Center established an art class at the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, Kim Mitchell turned to Sharp.
“I knew he would be perfect because Jason didn’t meet a stranger and Jason could talk to anyone. He had a gift,” said Mitchell, director of the Carnegie. “One day, one of the center’s administrators said, ‘I think we have a new client.’ It was Jason. He was sitting with everyone just visiting. He was able to get people in that program, who would not say a word, feel comfortable.”
Jeff Sharp said his brother had a way of relating to people.
“He was just one of those people, when you ended a conversation with him he would always tell you, ‘I love you.’ It came from his heart. It wasn’t a a flippant toss-off. It wasn’t a casual way to end the conversation. He wanted to let you know how he felt about you.”
Jason Sharp taught at the Mental Health Center from January 2016 to September 2017. When he wasn’t painting, he worked at several downtown restaurants, including Mellow Mushroom, Moe’s Original Barbecue and The Brick Deli. Ten of his paintings hang in a section of another downtown restaurant, Josie’s Mediterranean Café.
“He was a downtown staple,” said Kate Cole, co-owner of a downtown clothing store. “Every time you went downtown, you saw him. He was always happy and cheerful and friendly. Everyone he met, no matter how well they knew him, he made them feel like they were great friends.”
She said Sharp also tried to make art accessible to everyone through his instruction and accepting of commissions, often for portraits of kids and pets.
“It was more important to him to share his gift than to make money off his gift, and that’s a true artist to the core,” Cole said. “His work hangs in many area houses because he wanted to share his gifts with those who appreciated his work.
“He made each and every one of his customers feel like they were patrons of the arts.”
Mitchell said, “He wanted to get as much art out there as he could and wanted everyone to have art. He would even do doodles for all the kids. He was just such a bright talent.”
Sharp spent long days doing both his artwork and working in the restaurant business until he had health issues in the spring and doctors suggested he cut back on the restaurant work, Jeff said. However, Jason's death was unexpected.
"He was still teaching a weekly art class for adults with mental disabilities," Jeff said.
In addition to his brother Jeff (Andrea) of Decatur, Jason Sharp is survived by his daughter, Abbey, a 17-year-old Austin High student; father Tommy and stepmother Martha of Decatur; and brother John (Leigh Anne) of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Jeff said the family has asked people attending the services today to wear bright colors.
“If we’re going to celebrate his life, we can’t do that dressed in all black,” Jeff said. “We just feel like if people wear colors to the service, it will reflect his personality more.”
