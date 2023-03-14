Residents likely won’t see Decatur's new downtown parking deck start to rise until June, but a city official says preparatory work is already underway at the site.
Director of Development Dane Shaw said Monday that Fite Building Co., the contractor on the project, is putting in the sewer infrastructure.
Fite will likely start adding the pilings next week on the $9.53 million, four-story parking deck under construction at East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast, he said.
Originally scheduled for a May completion, construction of the main parking deck structure won’t even begin until the first month of summer. Getting the precast concrete that makes up the deck has been an issue, Shaw said.
“There’s been such a backlog in the supply chain (for) precast concrete,” Shaw said.
Shaw said they’re timing the completion of the parking deck and the Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel next door to coincide sometime this fall. The parking deck property has been used as a staging area for some of the hotel construction materials and equipment.
The city is building the parking deck as part of an incentive agreement that helped get the hotel developers to locate it on the corner of East Moulton and Second Avenue Southeast.
The 9,174-square-foot deck will have four 1,100-foot retail spaces that could be combined into larger spaces.
Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, won the bid to manage the retail spaces, including finding tenants.
“We’ve had lot of interest in it,” Parker said. “When we show people the rendering they’re anxious to know when they’re going to start and when they’re going to be finished.”
Judging from the amount of activity so far, Parker said he feels like they won’t have any trouble filling the retail spots.
There's also movement on property across First Avenue from the parking deck. Parker said he recently received architect’s drawings on a “restaurant-type” business at the former City Café building on the southwest side of the intersection of First Avenue and East Moulton Street.
Parker, who owns the City Cafe property, said he’s prepared to seek construction bids on the project.
“If the bids come in as the right level, I think we could have an agreement,” Parker said.
Parker said he would release the restaurant’s name and food concept when an agreement is reached.
The downtown block where the hotel and parking deck are located is also the site of ongoing construction for a new Alabama Center for the Arts residency hall.
The three-floor, 43,474-square-foot residence hall is being built the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue Southeast. Calhoun Community College President Jimmy Hodges said last month that the $15.6 million dorm is scheduled to open for the spring 2024 semester.
