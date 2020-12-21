A Sheffield man is in Morgan County Jail after Decatur police charged him with possession of synthetic marijuana on Saturday.
Police said during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Beltline Road Southwest about 1:30 a.m., Ira James Marques Guerrero, 31, 1101 N. Atlanta Ave., was under the influence of a controlled substance. They said a search of his vehicle uncovered 186 grams of the synthetic marijuana also known as spice.
Guerrero was taken to the county jail with bail set at $6,000.
