Philip Shelton, owner of Shelton Construction, Inc., was among the honorees in the 2020 Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards competition, presented by the Home Builders Association of Alabama.
Shelton Contstruction won the “Kitchen Remodel Over $150,000” category for its Flint Pointe Kitchen. Shelton also was named a runner-up in the “Space Renovation/Residential Specialty Project” category for its Flint Pointe Bar project.
Shelton Construction is a member of the Greater Morgan County Builders Association.
Photos of the winning projects may be viewed at www.remodelalabama.com.
