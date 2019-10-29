The defendant in the slaying of an Austin High School sophomore last week will have an extradition hearing in Knoxville on Thursday, which could lead to his return to Morgan County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, of Decatur, is charged with murder in the death of Tania Rico, 16, last Thursday at Bluebird Apartments in Southwest Decatur. A neighbor who called 911 in the student’s death said Rico and Matias were girlfriend and boyfriend.
Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said Matias has been appointed an attorney in Knox County, Tennessee, and the sheriff’s department should know more after the hearing. “Once the paperwork reaches us, we will begin the pickup process,” Swafford said.
Knox County police records show Matias was arrested as a fugitive from justice, a felony, at 12:32 a.m. CT on Friday in northeast Knoxville.
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said a firearm was not involved in Rico’s death.
Rico's funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday at the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds Funeral Home.
