A police pursuit this morning in Bessemer ended with Morgan County inmate John Kaleb Gillespie, who escaped more than a week ago by climbing over a jail wall, crashing and being taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.
A missing Lawrence County teen girl who was feared to be in danger and with Gillespie has also been "located," the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said this morning. It wasn't immediately clear if locating the girl was connected to Gillespie's capture.
Gillespie, 30, is a registered sex offender, authorities said.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Swafford said that Hoover police, assisted by Bessemer police, tried to stop a vehicle this morning, a chase ensued on Interstate 459 and the vehicle crashed near Exit 1.
Gillespie fled on foot and was apprehended moments later, Swafford said.
Authorities said last week that Peyton Bryleigh Ledlow, 16, a sophomore at Lawrence County High, was missing and had ties to Gillespie.
The Morgan Sheriff’s Office believes a fellow inmate boosted Gillespie up a 20- to 30-foot high wall in the recreation area of the jail on the afternoon of Oct. 27. Gillespie apparently had tied bedsheets together to drop down on the outside east wall about 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.