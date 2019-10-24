The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it detained a person under the age of 16 this morning after responding to a report of an alleged “hit list” at Albert P. Brewer High School, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
One juvenile individual has been arrested this afternoon and charged with making a terrorist threat, the office said.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said there was no weapon involved.
"There's no danger to any students and we do have law enforcement here. There was never a weapon on campus or anything like that, that we're aware of," Hopkins said this morning. "We were told that a student had a hit list, so we have quarantined that student and the sheriff's department is speaking to him. We've turned that over to them."
Hopkins said the detained student reportedly told another student he had a hit list.
“This student notified authorities and law enforcement was called,” he said.
He said the school system will follow the recommendation of law enforcement and that the student will be suspended until the investigation is over.
“We take any threat seriously and the safety of our students is paramount,” Hopkins said.
The school is located on Eva Road in Florette.
The investigation is ongoing.
