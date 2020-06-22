D200609 shooting followup (copy)
Flowers are seen June 8 at the home on 522 Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs were seven people were killed June 4. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Two arrests have been made in the fatal shootings of seven people in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said today.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said a news conference will be held at noon today at the Sheriff’s Office to release details.

At a news conference June 12, Morgan County authorities said they had developed several working theories, one involving drugs, behind the slayings.

After that press briefing, Swafford said authorities had "multiple hot theories."

"Drugs is one of several working theories we are looking at," he said. "It's like putting together a 1,000-piece puzzle."

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a female, 17, whose name has not been released because she was a juvenile.

They were found dead in a house at 522 Talucah Road when authorities arrived. Chunn said the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. First responders extinguished a small fire near the bodies when they arrived, Swafford had said.

County records show Muzzey and Payne lived  at the residence.

