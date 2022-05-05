Morgan County authorities said 21 people are facing charges following crackdown on alcohol and drugs in the Somerville area Saturday night.
The Sheriff’s Office social media page reported 14 of the arrests involved illegal possession of prohibited liquor. Morgan County is a dry county.
It said the arrests were made during a “saturation detail” after a party staged in the area of Alabama 67 and Bluff City Road through the center of Somerville.
“This was in reference to drug and traffic complaints we had received,” the website posted.
Only one of those arrested, Tyler Elliott Lyndon, 28, of Hartselle, is facing a felony charge. He was detained on a felony DUI.
The sheriff’s social media page said any defendant brought to the county jail with a citizenship issue is referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “In this case, ICE did not issue any detainers on the individuals and they were able to post bond,” the website said in reference to 16 of the 21 charged being Hispanic.
