FALKVILLE — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting federal authorities today in the search of the property of Lonnie Leroy Coffman, who was arrested on weapons charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol rioting in Washington, D.C.
Morgan Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford confirmed the FBI Evidence Response Team was on the scene at Coffman’s residence conducting “law enforcement action involving a search of the property.” There were a total of 16 vehicles at the scene early this afternoon.
At 1:25 p.m., Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents removed a football-sized item from the house.
Swafford urged motorists to use caution at Old U.S. 31 and Bell Springs Court.
Coffman, 70, will remain in a Washington, D.C., jail until his trial after a magistrate concluded the “cache of firepower” in his vehicle and a note suggesting he intended to commit violence against government officials meant releasing him would place the community at risk.
Coffman faces a 17-count indictment, most for violation of District of Columbia firearms laws. One count, referencing his alleged possession of Molotov cocktails, claims he broke a federal law prohibiting the possession of unregistered destructive devices.
