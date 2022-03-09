FLORENCE — Alla Irelan received a message just after noon on Thursday from a Ukrainian friend living in Huntsville.
A missile had landed in the apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Chernigov where her friend's mother was living. The strike sent the woman to the hospital.
Those messages and images of destruction from Irelan's beloved home country of Ukraine are coming more frequently now, almost two weeks into the Russian invasion.
Irelan, who teaches Spanish at Shoals Christian School, is a native of Uman, about 130 miles south of Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. Irelan describes it as a breathtakingly beautiful and historic city, a little bigger than Florence.
She has lived in Florence the past decade with her husband and young son, a fourth grader at Shoals Christian School.
With her 75-year-old mother, older brother and his family still in Uman, Irelan said her heart and thoughts are constantly on them.
"I have a small family, but they all live in Ukraine, including cousins and other family," she said. "As far as I know now, they're managing OK."
Irelan said her mother, a former teacher, fled her apartment and is staying with her brother and his family.
Together, the family is doing its part to help the cause.
Her mother, Lyubov Grigorivna, is helping her community to cook and feed those in need. Her brother, a former member of the military, has joined a group to protect against terrorists that are commonplace on the streets.
"My family in Uman hasn't even considered leaving," she said. "The whole country is uniting to fight this invasion of our peaceful land. Stores are providing as much in the way of supplies to the people as they can, including food. Life in Ukraine is all about dignity. People help each other, and that's happening now like never before."
The city of Uman is dealing with constant attacks as largely unidentified terrorists pass through the streets throwing bombs under vehicles and near buildings. Irelan said her mother stays indoors for the most part and only her brother goes out.
The Shoals Christian teacher keeps her students updated on the Ukraine situation as well.
"This is history playing out right before us," she said.
Several students made large poster-sized replicas of the Ukrainian flag for Irelan to take to rallies.
As part of the Ukrainians of North Alabama group, Irelan is attending and helping to organize rallies of support, such as the one she attended Wednesday at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.
She carried her students' signs with her to the rally.
"It meant a great deal to me to have their support," she said.
Eighth grader Sam Strickland said hearing the accounts of events in Ukraine from Irelan's perspective has been eye-opening.
"We've really been able to connect ourselves to what's going on there, and I feel like we're all learning how to better prevent this type of war here in America," she said.
Eighth grader Sanyaa Ricketts said Irelan's explanation of events in Ukraine "helps us to really realize that tomorrow isn't promised — not as we expect it, anyway."
Irelan said it's important that her students have the proper perspective on the events in Ukraine.
"I believe the world has seen the beauty of the Ukraine people," she said. "The Russians are good people; it's just this regime that's evil. My heart hurts for these young Russian soldiers who don't even know why they're fighting and just want to be back with their families."
With the intensity of the bombings increasing by the day, Irelan said her plea is for the establishment of a no-fly zone in the region.
"My family and all Ukrainians are struggling emotionally and will continue to even if they survive," she said.
"We don't know if there will be anything left of our beloved country. Our people are accustomed to prosperity, not war. I can't imagine what the effect of this will be."
As a Christian, Irelan says her place is not to judge the hearts of others. Still, with family in harm's way every minute of every day, she said it's difficult not to dwell on the motive of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.
"Before they wanted freedom from the czar, and now they want freedom from freedom," she said.
