With some shoppers exchanging gifts and others looking for bargains, Decatur stores had steady business Monday, and retailers nationally reported strong sales results for the Christmas season.
Makenzie Smith said she was at Martin’s Family Clothing to “better my wardrobe” by taking advantage of the clothing sales. Smith said everything she received for Christmas was the correct size and what she wanted, so she did not have any returns or exchanges.
Martin's had at least half of its parking lot filled Monday morning after putting seasonal items on sale.
“The day after Christmas, we immediately started our 50% off of all our clearance, so that’s going really well," said Viki Milliken, lead area manager at Martin’s.
Joey Crews, owner of Shops on 2nd Avenue in downtown Decatur, said his sales increased by 75% the week before Christmas, but customer traffic Monday returned to an average level. He had Christmas decor discounted 30% to 50%.
“It’s a little different this year because Christmas was on a Saturday, and everybody was closed on Sunday. Usually, if Christmas is on a Wednesday, then everybody goes and returns on a Thursday,” Crews said.
He wasn't expecting many people to exchange their gifts.
“We do have some returns of clothing and stuff like that on occasion, but really not a lot of returns," said Crews who stayed busy most of the morning in the store's basement making the scented soap that he sells.
The Associated Press reported that 2021 holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks payments like debit cards and cash, reported Sunday that sales from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 had risen 8.5% from last year, fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry.
According to Mastercard, department stores registered a 21% increase over 2020 for the holiday season. Mastercard reported that clothing sales rose 47%, jewelry by 32%, and electronics by 16%.
Mallory Cannon, Martin’s office manager, said there were a number of returns Monday, but mostly exchanges. The exchanges were primarily for different sizes of clothes, Cannon said.
Alison Tindal was in Martin’s for only one reason: to exchange a pair of shoes for a different size. She also planned to make an exchange at Jimmy Smith Jewelers. But she wasn't planning any new purchases Monday. “I’m not a shopper," she said.
Tina Bailey, who lives in Bristol, Tennessee, and is visiting family, said she was just browsing at Martin’s but did find a few things to buy Monday. Bailey said she will have to return and exchange some things when she gets home.
Micah Howard was in Electronic Express looking for a computer for his new business, Healing University Integrated Family Medicine. A couple of computers Howard was considering were on sale.
“I didn’t come out for the sales. I came out specifically for one computer I found online. I knew they would have them in stock here,” Howard said.
Jasmine Bastin, assistant manager of Electronic Express, said the store had not had a large number of returns or exchanges. Bastin said the store was slightly busier than normal on Monday. “It’s kind of steady at the moment. We get spurts of busy-ness.”
Kylie Bigelow took a break from shopping and lounged in a recliner at Electronic Express. Bigelow planned to go to other stores.
“We’re going to shop around, nowhere specific though," he said.
Marques Emerson was looking at the TVs at Electronic Express. “We need a TV, so we came here. I said this is the best place to come," he said. "They may have some bargains going on because it’s after the holiday.”
Emerson already had been to stores like Walmart where he found clearance Christmas lights for his daughter’s bedroom.
