Six short films dealing with ecotourism, marine and land conservation, and politics and agriculture will be shown at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.
Hosted by Wild South and the University of Alabama Honors College Film and Environmental Class, the film festival “Avoiding a Point of No Return” is free to attend.
“The films will explore some of today’s most urgent environmental topics and humankind’s impact on the future of our planet,” Wild South said in a written release.
The Alabama Center for the Arts is at 133 Second Ave. N.E.
