What motivated you to join your field? From as early as I can remember, I've always known that I wanted to be a teacher. I remember playing school with my best friend Becky. We had a black chalkboard and just enjoyed giving each other assignments. I also had an amazing teacher in sixth grade named Ms. Bliden, who was spunky and enthusiastic in her teaching. I always looked up to her and thought the world of her. I still have the Shrink a Doodle Christmas ornament that she made us that year. It hangs on my tree every Christmas and brings me back to her classroom. She truly made an impact on me growing up, and fostered my love for my future of teaching.
What’s the most challenging part of your job? COVID has been the biggest challenge of my career thus far. I thought 9/11 was a rough day and week. Living in Tampa near MacDill Air Force Base, I had 29 students in my classroom and by the end of the day only three remained post-attack. That week brought terror to our school. COVID has brought three years of uncertainty and fear into my classroom. 9/11 was chilling, but COVID has been a challenge that keeps changing, and consuming our lives.
What’s the most satisfying part of your job? The children. I love my job. I enjoy greeting each of them at my door, and I love encouraging them in the classroom. From giving high-fives and hugs at my door, to teasing my kids about the Tampa Bay Bucs, each day of learning with my students is a day well spent. I love knowing that through my job, I can cultivate a love for American history in my students.
Tell about an interesting or rewarding moment in your field? When I walked into the doors of Hartselle Intermediate, I felt the undeniable sense of home. Hartselle City schools resembles a family more so than a workforce. Immediately, I was welcomed into the Hartselle family, and grew relationships with both students and staff. In my first year of teaching, I grew an immediate bond with my old teaching partner, Terry Hughes. Hughes and I became fast friends at work, and I remember wearing corny matching shirts with her, and laughing at all of her great jokes. Hughes showed me the ropes of my job, and together, we taught students the true value of working with colleagues as a team. Now I have new partners and I enjoy sharing what I learned. I will forever cherish the community that Hartselle has cultivated.
How did the pandemic impact your work and how did you overcome obstacles? The ongoing pandemic has thrown so many obstacles in my path of teaching! Through the pandemic, I have learned the ins and outs of technology in order to aid my students learning from home. On any given night, I can be seen recording lessons after school hours to ensure student learning. I lock the door to my laundry room, and while dinner cooks in the kitchen, and my dog is occupied with my children, I record videos for sick students. I have worn masks, and have taken the extra time to ensure that my classroom is a safe space for students mentally impacted by COVID-19.
