Jeaniece Slater will be promoted to general manager of the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water & Sewer Authority on Jan. 1.
The authority's board unanimously approved her hiring during its meeting this month.
Slater, who currently serves as assistant general manager of the authority, will replace Don Sims, who is retiring after serving as general manager of the authority since 1974.
Slater was initially hired by Sims in 2003 as a meter reader and has held subsequent jobs that gave her experience in various areas of the authority's operations. She worked as maintenance supervisor, water treatment plant operator, assistant treatment plant manager and treatment plant manager before becoming assistant GM.
A lifelong Morgan County resident, Slater graduated from Hartselle High School, where she became the first recipient of the Alabama Sportswriters Association’s Miss Basketball Award. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama, Slater went on to coach college basketball and softball at Wallace State before joining the water authority.
The West Morgan-East Lawrence Water & Sewer Authority is the primary provider of water and sanitary sewer services in the unincorporated areas of western Morgan and eastern Lawrence counties as well as the towns of Courtland and Hillsboro.
