Kali Burton of Athens is concerned the number of COVID-19 cases will surge during the Thanksgiving holidays, and she plans to host a smaller celebration for her four children and sister.
“Our family won’t be getting together this year,” she said. Last year, about 25 family members gathered at the Thanksgiving feast, the 28-year-old waitress said.
Many area residents say they've adjusted their Thanksgiving plans, and health experts suggest gatherings primarily of household members, like the one Burton is planning, should be the norm across the nation. Health guidelines recommend Americans stay home for the upcoming holiday, avoid travel and gather outdoors, if possible.
“A couple of people in the family are at high risk with lung cancer and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and a couple are pregnant,” Burton said. “We don’t want to expose them. So about two weeks ago, we just canceled our big family dinner plans. I think (the number of cases) will spike the week or two after Thanksgiving. People need to be careful. The older generation is dying because of this. I know I don’t want to be responsible for somebody’s death.”
She said she will likely be working at the Waffle House in Athens during a portion of Thanksgiving Day. “At work, we take the safe health policies pretty seriously,” she said. “Everybody should.”
She said a planned family reunion with about 60 in attendance fell victim to the pandemic, too.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta updated its holiday guidance last week, saying the pandemic is worsening and that small home-based gatherings are “an important contributor” to the problem.
On the CDC website, the agency advises, “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household. If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer.” In addition to the standard precautions of wearing a mask, practicing 6-foot social distancing and frequent washing of hands, the CDC urges people to consider single-use containers for condiments and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.
Decatur’s Mary Lynn Massey, 53, and daughter Laura Thomas said their Thanksgiving dinner plans will drop from a gathering of about 30 some years to about eight this year.
“We won’t be going to my in-laws because they are immunocompromised,” Massey said. “Some of them are in their 70s and 90s. We don’t want to take any chances.”
“COVID-19 has been very hard on the family unit,” said Thomas, 36. “You have to protect those who might be affected.”
Thomas said the pandemic curtailed family get-togethers at Easter and Halloween, too.
Doris Fortenberry, 67, of Danville, said she is battling COPD and stays away from crowds as much as possible. “Because of COVID, I’ll be with a few friends this year. Maybe eight. Some years we might have 20 or more for Thanksgiving. I’m trying to be safe because of this virus.”
Her granddaughter, Shaylee Peppers, 15, also of Danville, said some family members won’t travel up from Jasper because of the pandemic. She said she is trying to stay upbeat as the holiday season approaches.
“COVID has made me heighten my holiday mood so I don’t fall into a depression,” she said. Peppers said she will watch movies and decorate the house to stay busy when she isn’t attending traditional school at Danville High.
Alex Owens, 27, of Priceville, said she doesn’t plan to eat out this Thanksgiving.
“Our gathering will definitely be smaller this year. We usually have about 20 and it will probably be 10 this year.” She said the family usually meets for dinner at Cracker Barrel but “this year we are staying home cooking.”
“My grandparents (in Priceville) are going to stay home,” she said. “We’ll take some food over to them but we’re all trying to be safer.”
Basher Esalmi, 42, a native of Libya who is a Ph.D. computer engineering student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said last year his family spent Thanksgiving with his academic adviser and his guests.
“There were 16 people there,” he said. “This year because of COVID, (the adviser) is trying to protect himself and his classes are online now. We will just stay home this year. Since March when the pandemic started, I don’t do restaurants. It’s safer to stay at home.”
Willie Gibson, 68, of Decatur, said he doesn’t plan on changing his plans. “My sons will come visit,” he said. “We will all be wearing masks and washing our hands and keeping our eyes on God above.”
“To me every day is Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s just a blessing to be alive.”
