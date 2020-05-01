The annual Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic will still be held this year in Decatur, but it will be limited to one day and have a reduced scale because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced today.
The festival will remain part of Memorial Day weekend with its events May 23. At 6:30 a.m., balloon pilots will launch from different spots in Decatur and Morgan County and fly in a non-competitive flight. At 8 that night, pilots will inflate their balloons at various sites and and allow them to glow for viewing from a distance.
The Jubilee will not include tethered rides, vendors, car and tractor shows, or arts and crafts booths. Spectators will be asked to respect social distancing guidelines and not approach crews or pilots.
If weather is unsuitable on May 23 for the balloon flights, they might be held the following day, organizers said in a news release.
A second one-day event may take place later this summer, according to organizers.
