After rain early in the week, Valley residents could see snow flurries later in the week, but no accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meanwhile, the rainfall continues to hinder pumping in Lawrence County that has a portion of Alabama 101 closed and a community cut off from highway access.
Meteorologist Geoff Heidelberger said the area could see some snow fall late Wednesday night. “We don’t expect any significant impact and not expecting any accumulation,” he said Monday.
He said Tuesday’s highs should be in the low 60s but turning colder the remainder of the week.
“Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s with the lows in the upper 20s,” he said.
The NWS-Huntsville website said there’s a “slight chance” of rain and snow from 11 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Heidelberger said since Feb. 1, the Valley has received 8½ inches of rain, 4 inches above normal for the month.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is pumping water nearly a mile uphill along Alabama 101, 3 miles north of Town Creek, to try to alleviate the flooding that has closed the state road for more than two weeks.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said about 25 residents along nearby Lawrence County 406 find themselves isolated again because of high water on the county and state roads. Burkett said it could take three more weeks to reopen the road, depending on additional rainfall in the area.
“The flooding in the low area on 101 there is similar to what we had last year,” Burkett said. “Because we have residents stranded makes the situation much more serious.”
Last February’s 13 inches of record rainfall cut off the residents of the Lennon Hill community for about one month before two 6-inch pumps brought the water level down.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said county crews placed gravel along an undeveloped roadway north of Lennon Hill to help the residents have access to Lawrence County 404. He said they are having to park at the Childers Cemetery and walk downhill to their homes while Lawrence County 406 and Alabama 101 remain closed.
Burkett said a 10-inch pump and 4,700-foot hose were set up at the flooded area about noon Friday. He said water is pumped at 3,000 gallons per minute into Meadow Branch just south of Lawrence County 269. From Meadow Branch, the water travels to Town Creek then into the Tennessee River, west of Wheeler Dam. He said two ALDOT workers are at the flooding scene around the clock manning the barricades.
He said that stretch of Alabama 101 between Town Creek and Wheeler Dam sees about 3,000 vehicles a day.
