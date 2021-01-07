Snow mixed with rain is likely for Decatur tonight, a meteorologist said.
Robert Boyd, with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said snow is likely in both Morgan and Limestone counties, but will likely be a snow-rain mixture in the Decatur area.
“No accumulation is expected, unless it comes down real hard,” Boyd said. “Air temperatures will stay above freezing.”
Boyd said temperatures should stay around 35 degrees overnight, and the snow-rain mix should stop by daybreak.
“It should taper off by about 8 or 9 o’clock tomorrow morning,” he said.
