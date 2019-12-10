A snow-sleet mix was expected to begin falling in the Decatur area around noon today, but no road hazards were expected, forecasters said.
Brian Carcione, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said there were reports shortly before noon that the snow-sleet mix had begun falling in northwest Alabama, and a dusting was visible on decks, picnic tables and grassy areas.
“There have been no indications of anything accumulating on the roadways,” he said. “The roadways at this point are just wet.”
The temperature at 11 a.m. in Decatur was 41. Carcione said the precipitation will have moved out of the area before temperatures reach freezing tonight.
“For the most part everything is going to stay wet, and it’s going to get dried out (by wind) before temperatures even get close to freezing,” he said.
He said it’s possible patches of ice could develop overnight, but “that’s pretty unlikely in general.”
Limestone County Schools announced plans to dismiss early today to avoid any weather-related poor road conditions. Elementary schools will close at 1 p.m. and high schools will close at 1:20 p.m.
Athens City Schools postponed tonight's basketball games to a date to be determined.
The temperature is expected to drop to 27 tonight before climbing to a high of 48 Wednesday.
“So this would be a very quick, kind of glancing blow,” Carcione said, with temperature rising above freezing by 8 or 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The low Wednesday night will be 31, followed by a high of 53 on Thursday. The low Thursday night will be 41 before reaching a high of 53 Friday.
