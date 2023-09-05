As water churned in the wave pool this weekend at Point Mallard, some parents and kids held hands to brace against the turbulence, other patrons bobbed up and down on floats, and a few swimmers let out loud squeals, either in delight or fright.
It was a last hurrah of sorts.
Monday marked the unofficial end of summer and the final day of Point Mallard Water Park's 2023 season. Park officials were upbeat about how the operation went this year, but they and several patrons said they regret it's over.
"I'm sad because I want to come more. There's still like a lot of good weather left," said Madison Parker, a Decatur Middle sixth grader and season pass holder who has been to the park where two of her siblings are lifeguards at least 60 times this year.
Austin sophomore Braxton Long, another season pass holder, said he came about four times weekly when the park was open daily and met new people every time. "It's kind of like, 'What am I going to do after school?'" he said.
Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McClain could empathize.
"I'm always a little sad to see the summer end," she said. "We miss our employees. We miss our team."
She said the best part of the 2023 season “was the number of returning guests we saw. It was nice to see these regular patrons.”
Park and city officials said they won't have data on attendance and revenue until audits are complete, but McClain said she expects positive results.
"I think attendance has been right in line with last year if not a little bit up," she said. "We've battled weather a little bit."
The area had several rounds of severe thunderstorms this summer. Precipitation totals for June and July were below normal, as measured at Pryor Field, but there were 24 days in June and July with at least .01 of an inch of rain compared to 15 such days in the same two months of 2022.
The park was busy enough Sunday to have a line for the giant water slide, but there was room for guests to move around or find space in a pool.
"It feels great," said Andrea Smith, who stood knee-deep in water at the kids' area keeping track of three children ages 4 to 10. "It's not too crowded. ... Beautiful weather. Very nostalgic."
The 2008 Austin graduate who resides in Alabaster said she visited the park growing up.
"It's literally the same," she said. "We had a ball (then)."
Her mom's employer used to have a picnic at the park that included drawings and live music. "It would be packed," Smith said.
The park dealt in recent seasons with staff shortages that forced schedule changes. In late July last year, the park had to reduce its daily hours for the rest of the season. McClain said they learned from the staffing challenges entering this season.
"We set the schedule prior to the season and we haven't had to make adjustments off the schedule we set," she said. "So I was pretty thankful for that."
The park was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday from Memorial Day weekend through July 30. After that, the park was open only on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day from 1-6 p.m. each day. Until last year, the pool was open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and opened at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
McClain said the shorter hours allowed the park to operate with one shift instead of two, decreasing staffing demands.
She said the leaders of Point Mallard and Parks and Recreation will hold a meeting in the coming months to review the season to decide what to change, improve or leave the same next summer.
All of the full-size cabanas and clam-shell cabanas surrounding the lazy river attraction were rented this weekend, and they were in use Sunday by patrons seeking shade. Nicole Belcher, Decatur Parks and Recreation marketing director, said the west side of the park at the lazy river doesn't have the natural shade that trees give the park's east side and she expects more full cabanas to get added to the eight the park has now. She also said an app is in the works that will allow park guests to reserve cabanas or events online rather than having to call the park.
Belcher wasn't the only staff member already looking ahead to 2024. Lifeguard supervisor Taylor Dozier said she has worked at the park for four summers, beginning when when she was 16 and hopes to be back in 2024.
"I love the atmosphere and getting to meet all the new guards ... creating a bond with your coworkers. Just being outside is a good summer job," said Dozier, a Calhoun Community College student.
She said she's "just looking forward to next summer. We're always excited to get back. Summer's always my favorite time of the year."
