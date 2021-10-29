The company doing the soil testing on the future site of a parking deck in downtown Decatur was hoping to finish Friday, a city official said.
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said TTL Construction has been testing for the last two weeks in what is now a city parking lot at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast.
The TTL crew said they are drilling 30 to 40 feet deep to bedrock today. They plan to go 10 feet into the bedrock in the southwest corner of the property.
The city is planning to build a four-story parking deck for roughly $6 million to go along with a Fairfield Inn by Marriott planned for construction next door at the corner of East Moulton Street and Second Avenue Southeast.
The Alabama Community College System is also planning to a dorm just south of the parking deck on Johnston Street Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.