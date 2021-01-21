President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech calling for unity received praise across party lines in the Decatur area Wednesday, but some cautioned they want to see action behind his words.
“I've always said that the president is the commander in chief, not the pastor in chief, but today I feel like the country heard a much-needed sermon to bring us back together in unity,” said Delaina Greene, treasurer of the Lawrence County Democratic Party. “No matter your political beliefs, this has been a great ceremony that has encompassed people of different regions, ages, cultures, musical genres, etc. from across the country. And isn’t that what America is all about?”
She called Biden’s 22-minute delivery “one of the greatest inauguration speeches ever.”
Meanwhile, Henry Thompson of Decatur visited the Morgan County Courthouse after listening to Biden speak. He said the jury is still out on America’s future behind Biden.
“I thought it was good speech, but the proof is in the pudding,” he said. “I’m hoping for the best, but I’ve heard other speeches and things that didn’t work out.”
Staunch conservative Republican Tom Fredricks said Biden’s unity speech was no surprise to him.
“He basically said ‘we won so fall in line with us,'” said Fredricks, treasurer for the Morgan County Republican Party. “I don’t see that happening in this current climate. I think Biden will come in and untie all of the knots that (Donald) Trump made with his executive orders. I don’t see Republicans falling to our knees and turning in our guns because that’s what Biden wants. We like our First and Second Amendment rights and all of the other God-given rights we’ve had for the past 250 years, and we plan to have them another 250 years.”
He said Trump didn’t initiate the conservative movement. “It was already well established, he just advanced it,” he said. “Biden needs to know it’s not going away anytime soon.”
Kenneth Brackins, chairman of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board and professor of psychology at Northwest-Shoals Community College, said Biden’s speech put things in perceptive.
“It’s uplifting to look at the emphasis he’s placed on bringing Americans together,” he said. “He understands there are forces that divide us, and we’ll have to work together on that.”
Paul Holland, an attorney in Decatur and a Democrat, agreed. He said he was encouraged that Biden told the nation it would take a unified country to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic terrorism.
“I was very pleased with the length and tone of the speech,” he said. “In my opinion we basically had a coup attempt on Jan. 6. We had people trying to overthrow us. We had individuals who encouraged these activities. Individuals who encouraged kicking butts and taking names.
“Biden gave the type of speech the nation needed to hear. His call for unity and democracy’s day was on point. We have to unify to get through these crises. This nation has been under attack on so many levels. If we’re going to win, we’ll have to do it together.”
Marquintae Stevens of Decatur said he didn’t watch the speech and was disappointed when Biden won the election.
“I don’t feel like he’ll do a good job as president. Just because he carried the Black vote doesn’t mean he’ll get anything accomplished," said Stevens, a Black man in his 20s. "Trump did a lot more for the Blacks than Biden will do.”
Pearla Dalton of Athens said she had to work and didn’t hear the president’s speech but is optimistic based on what she has seen from him. “I like Biden. He’ll do a lot for women,” she said. “He’s given our nation the first female vice president, and I believe he’ll give more empowerment to women.”
