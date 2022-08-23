Residents were upset last week when they were not allowed to ask questions or comment during a joint meeting of Decatur's City Council and Planning Commission on the proposed new zoning ordinance.
Consultants Craig Richardson and David Hern of Clarion Associates did a review of the zoning ordinance, which has been four years in the making, on Thursday at Turner-Surles Community Center.
Commission and council members then began discussing with the Clarion representatives some of the issues they saw with the proposed ordinance. With only about 15 non-city officials in attendance, some residents tried to participate but were ignored or told they could not talk.
“It’s quite ridiculous that we couldn’t speak,” said Jo-Amrah Dillingham, of Hunterwood Drive Southeast.
Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, of Carridale Street Southeast, tried to comment during a discussion about residents parking in their yards, but Council President Jacob Ladner cut her off and said commenting by the public wasn't allowed. Mayor Tab Bowling and City Attorney Herman Marks then interjected to support Ladner's position.
She said after the meeting she was angered when Bowling turned around and tersely told her, “We can’t take anything.”
Hoffmeier-Wilson said she wanted to talk to mayor about how he reacted to her, but he left as soon as the meeting ended.
Bowling said Friday that the city’s post advertising the meeting “clearly stated” that it was for information purposes only.
“She (Hoffmeier-Wilson) had already heard that we weren’t going to take any questions or comments,” the mayor said.
A news release from the city announcing the meeting didn't specifically state there would be no opportunity for public comments but read, "Community members are encouraged to submit their feedback on the zoning ordinance draft on the One Decatur website."
Hoffmeier-Wilson said she wished the meeting had been like the Aug. 10 public input meeting on the plans for Upper River Road intersections with Alabama 67 and Indian Hills Road/Old River Road.
“We were able to talk to the engineers, ask questions and tell them what we think of their designs,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said.
City officials reiterated that they want residents' input to the proposed zoning ordinance on the One Decatur website or through email.
However, Hoffmeier-Wilson said there’s a problem with the input section on One Decatur website.
“Every time you want to make a comment on a different section of the (proposed) zoning ordinance, you have to start over and fill out a new page,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said.
Ladner said he made the decision to limit discussion on the proposed changes to the council and Planning Commission after talking to other city officials.
Bowling and Ladner said there will be opportunities for the public to speak on the proposed zoning ordinance before it’s approved.
“There’s got to be more scrubbing and discussion about the ordinance,” Bowling said.
Much of the meeting consisted of the Clarion consultants reviewing the highlights of the proposed new ordinance.
City Planner Lee Terry said the city needs a new ordinance because the current zoning ordinance was published in 1987, with several portions dating back to the 1950s.
The council hired Clarion for the ordinance update in 2018, but the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and a change in leadership in the Planning Department delayed its writing.
Bowling said he likes that Clarion made the proposed ordinance “more understandable.” For example, he said he likes the abbreviations they use for the zoning districts like RD-10 means residential development of 10,000-square-foot lots.
---
Neighborhood meeting requirement
A couple of items stood out for those in attendance. One is a new requirement for a developer to hold a meeting with an adjacent neighborhood before submitting an application for a development, annexation or zoning change.
“A number of cities have started requiring developers to hold a neighborhood meeting,” Richardson said.
This requirement in the proposed ordinance says it meets the state guideline of notifying neighbors only within 500 feet of a planned development.
However, Planning Commission member Eddie Pike said the commission recently talked about the Planning Department taking more extensive steps to notify neighbors by possibly using larger signs, door hangers and social media posts.
The notification of neighbors has been an issue in recent years as city residents have complained often about not knowing that new developments or zoning changes were coming up before the Planning Commission until just days before or even after a monthly meeting.
Richardson said there’s no specifications about who runs the meeting or where it must be held, except that it must be near the planned development. The applicant has the option of choosing a location for the meeting, but some cities or small towns require holding them in a designated spot such as at City Hall, he added.
Richardson said the project is passed on to the next step if no one shows up for the neighborhood meeting. The applicant then must submit a written summary of the neighborhood to the Planning Department with the applications.
---
Parking rules
Planning Commission member Myrna Burroughs said she noticed there are inconsistencies in the proposed ordinance regarding off-street parking. She said it’s not clear in the ordinance if parking in the yard is allowed.
“There’s some streets in the city where there’s no parking on the street or people don’t park on the street,” Burroughs said. “Like on Carridale Street, people just don’t park in the street. There are some where there are just too many people living in the home so they park in the yard.”
She said ordinance only says parking should be in driveways and off-street parking has to be on a hard surface.
“It needs to be spelled out because a lot of people do it in some sections of the city more so than others,” Burroughs said. “They park on the grass to the point where there is no more grass. It’s just dirt.”
Lawrence said he agreed with Burroughs that rules on parking need to be clarified. He also said enforcing a ban of parking on the grass would be difficult in the city.
Richardson said he would need some direction on how to make the off-street parking ordinance clear and whether city leaders want to allow or ban parking on the grass.
