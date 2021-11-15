A Somerville man died in a two-vehicle accident four miles east of Priceville on Sunday morning, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Junior R. Melson, 75, was killed when the 1997 Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by a 39-year-old Decatur motorist. Melson was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.
The crash occurred on East Upper River Road about 7 a.m. and remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.