For go-getter Dejah Patton, a soon-to-be Calhoun Community College graduate, the many restrictions on daily life resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have been particularly difficult.
Staying in place is a big change for the 21-year-old, who is used to working, attending church and school, and serving as president of the Warhawks Ambassadors.
Calhoun students finish with final exams today, and graduation originally was scheduled for next Friday. The graduation date changed with the arrival of the pandemic in Alabama, prompting a state health order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and warnings by medical experts that the virus is highly contagious. Commencement is now scheduled for Aug. 7.
“I won’t lie — it hurt my feelings for graduation to be delayed,” said Patton, who is one of roughly 2,085 students who are expected to earn their degree when the spring semester ends.
The August graduation will feature any student who qualified last fall, this spring or during the summer. The Nursing Program also plans to hold its traditional pinning ceremony on the afternoon of graduation.
Spokeswoman Sherika Attipoe said the college doesn't know how many students will participate in graduation because, as is often the case, some choose not to walk because they're going off to a university or they're entering the workplace. Attipoe said students who meet requirements will receive diplomas by mail six to eight weeks after grading is completed Tuesday.
Patton's mother, Sonya Waddle, said her daughter has had a difficult time with the emergency health orders limiting activities and gatherings because she's used to being constantly on the go. The James Clemens High School graduate is splitting her time between her home in Madison and her grandparents’ home in Athens.
“It’s hard for her not to be out,” Waddle said. “She still goes out to her standards (for safety) even though I try to get her to stay home.”
Patton was laid off by Burke’s Outlet in Athens because of the pandemic, but she’s hopeful her life will return to normal soon. Her "normal" is a faster pace than most.
Along with working a full 40-hour schedule at Burke’s, Patton is used to taking a full class load while running the Warhawks. This ambassador group represents the college at multiple on- and off-campus functions, helps fellow students with campus life and takes on service projects.
Warhawks sponsor Rebecca Turner said Patton's usual schedule is like working three jobs, and she’s amazed that Patton is so organized. This organizational ability has helped Turner, who became club sponsor in January.
“Dejah is always one or two steps ahead in organizing, and forward-thinking about what comes next,” Turner said.
While Patton is a confident servant-leader, Turner said Patton isn’t full of herself. It’s one of the reasons her fellow club members voted Patton as Warhawk of the Year for 2019-20.
“She’s very humble,” Turner said. “She doesn’t have to announce herself when she enters a room. She doesn’t want the attention. She just has the qualities that the other students notice and like.”
Patton said her favorite Warhawk activity was participating in the Campaign for MS (multiple sclerosis).
“I love that we can raise money that maybe will help those who are suffering with this chronic disease,” Patton said.
And this loving attitude is what makes Patton special, those who know her said. Waddle said her daughter enjoys helping people and that’s why she will be a good nurse.
Patton has completed her associate's degree in general studies. Now she is deciding between staying at Calhoun or attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville to become a registered nurse.
“Dejah will be a good nurse because she has a big, caring heart,” Waddle said. “You knew when a person might make a difference with just a smile or being happy. Dejah is really good at providing that smile someone really needs.”
The oldest of three children, Patton may be setting a pace that’s tough to follow for her younger siblings as she becomes the first of the grandchildren to complete a college program, Waddle said.
“We’re very proud of her,” Waddle said.
