Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 have been closed at Lacon Exit 318 because of a fatal wreck near mile marker 315, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has requested Morgan deputies handle the closure and divert traffic to U.S. 31 South.
