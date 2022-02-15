A fatal accident this afternoon involving a pedestrian and and an 18-wheeler just south of the I-65 Tennessee River bridge has resulted in closure of the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to authorities.
Decatur police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said alternate routes should be used if possible, and that delays should be expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.