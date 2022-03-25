Traffic congestion along U.S. 31 in Decatur and Hartselle can be attributed in part to a bridge inspection along the southbound lane of Interstate 65 on Friday, according to a spokesman with the Alabama Department of Transportation in Huntsville.
Seth Burkett said the Tennessee River bridge inspection has caused a lot of traffic to divert to Alabama 20 and U.S. 31. He said the work should have finished by 3 p.m. Friday.
He said the continued congestion may be coming from the backed up traffic taking time to clear.
At 4 p.m. Friday, Burkett said north of the river on I-65 southbound, I-565 westbound, Alabama 20 westbound and U.S. 31 southbound remain congested.
