Southwest Decatur

Police respond Friday to to Anderson Drive Southwest near Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive Southwest in response to reports of multiple gunshots and several subjects fighting. [COURTESY PHOTO]

A shootout involving occupants of two vehicles in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood Friday evening apparently injured one person and left residents of the normally quiet area in shock, with some saying they are starting to feel unsafe.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.