Organizers of the July 4 Spirit of America Festival have struggled with declining interest since at least 2015 and a cancellation in 2020 for the pandemic, but they plan the customary fireworks show this year and hope civic clubs can help reinvigorate the event's other programs.
The Kiwanis Club of Decatur will help run areas for concessions and kids this year. The Decatur Rotary Club said that beginning in 2023 it will help coordinate the Spirit awards program that was last held in 2019.
Kent Lawrence, Kiwanis Club member and chairman of its festival involvement, said Decatur Parks and Recreation officials contacted the club a few weeks ago about taking part.
“Parks and Rec has asked the Kiwanis Club to take over the vendor part of the festival,” Lawrence said. “The craft vendors, the food trucks, the play area for the kids … that’s the part of it that we’re doing.”
The 55th annual Spirit of America festival will take place at Point Mallard Park on the Fourth of July.
Lawrence said the Kiwanis Club is currently scheduling activities, but they want to book multiple food vendors to feed everyone at the festival.
“Full-line vendors to Icee sales, just whatever,” Lawrence said. “We were just given this a few weeks ago and Kiwanis just voted to approve it last Thursday. We’re still early in setting it all up. It’s still too early to say who is going to be there and what is going to be there.”
Lawrence said they plan to rent several inflatables to install at the park for children to play on.
“We’re trying to line up some (musical) entertainment at least for the evening before the fireworks,” Lawrence said. “That’s all preliminary. We don’t have anybody yet.”
Mayor Tab Bowling, a Rotary Club member, said there wasn't time to put together a program this year for the festival's honors such as the Audie Murphy Patriotism Award first given in 1971.
He said after discussion with Rotarians and community leaders, there may not be an awards ceremony every year following 2023.
“There’s been discussion that having an award every year may not be the best thing to do,” Bowling said. “Making sure that you have really good recipients, those that have done something to receive that honor" is what's important.
Lawrence said he is interested in getting local bands and artists to perform but said they will have to do it for free.
There will also be a fireworks show this year that Parks and Recreation will manage. Pyro Shows of Alabama Inc. in Adamsville will be supplying the fireworks this year like they have the last four years.
“We try to make it a little bit better every year,” said Jason Lake, director of Parks and Recreation.
Lynn Broad of Pyro Shows of Alabama Inc. said he is currently planning the fireworks show and it will feature hearts, stars, smiley faces, and geometric patterns just like they did last year. He said the show will last approximately 15 minutes.
“We’ll be shooting 3-inch up to 6-inch shells,” Broad said. “It’s one of the larger shows in north Alabama.”
Nicole Belcher, Parks and Recreation marketing director, said the city will spend $17,000 to $18,000 on fireworks, about the same as in previous years. She said the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
“That’s about what we budget out every year on the Point Mallard side,” Belcher said.
The Spirit of America festival has been held annually since 1967 except for 2020.
Lawrence said there will be a fee for vendors, which will be located in the old ice rink pavilion, and food vendors will be in the parking lot between the old and new ice rinks.
“Fees will be $100 for homemade articles (booths) and $200 for commercial articles,” Lawrence said. “Food trucks are $350 if they have a full menu but $275 for just specialty things.”
Lawrence said homemade and commercial vendors will be allowed a 10-by-10-foot booth. He said the money raised from the vendor fees will go back into the community for “something involving kids.”
The festival's challenges became prominent when the rain-soaked 2015 event needed post-festival donations to cover a $15,000 deficit. After a disappointing turnout for the 50th festival in 2016, organizers began cutting back on its length and scaling back other parts of the program.
In addition to the Audie Murphy Patriotism Award, festival honors include the Barrett C. Shelton Sr. Freedom Award, Humanitarian Award, CSM John and Brenda Perry Award for Support for Military Families, and the Bill J. Dukes Award.
