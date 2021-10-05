A Wayne Farms spokesman said the employee protest over long work shifts caused by a labor shortage at the company's plant in Albertville on Monday did not impact the three Decatur sites.
“The labor shortage has impacted Wayne Farms like every other business, and we’ve had to schedule some overtime and weekend shifts at our Albertville facility as a result in order to keep our plant running and our customers happy,” said Frank Sington. “Everyone is back to work now, and we’re working with our employees and their union representatives to resolve future scheduling issues to accommodate their needs and still meet the requirements of our customers.”
News reports said Wayne Farms employees in Albertville walked off the job on Monday demanding better work conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.