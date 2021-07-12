A Morgan County Jail inmate died in a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency in his cell Sunday morning, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Preliminary reports say Ronald Paxton Matthews, 54, suffered a heart attack and was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died, according to spokesperson Mike Swafford.
Court records show Matthews was in the county jail after having his bond revoked on traffic and alcohol charges in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.