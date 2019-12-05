The Spring Avenue project in Decatur is almost complete, widening of Interstate 565 will start in about four months, and $9.4 million in resurfacing projects in 2020 will include portions of Alabama 20, officials said Wednesday.
Allen Teague of the Alabama Department of Transportation told the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization that the widening and resurfacing of Interstate 565 is scheduled to begin in April.
The $15 million to $20 million widening project will occur from Interstate 65 to Wall Triana Highway, Teague said.
The state announced Wednesday it will hold a public information session from 5 until 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Madison City Hall to review the I-565 project.
The I-565 widening was pushed up to improve access to the $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant that’s now under construction in the Greenbrier area of Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. The plant, expected to have about 4,000 employees, will start operations in 2021.
Teague reported the $11.7 million Spring Avenue widening project in Southwest Decatur is almost complete. He said the sealant needs to be added and then it must sit for at least two weeks so it will likely be January, if weather allows, before the final striping can be done.
The MPO approved a $56,000 increase from federal and city of Decatur funds to cover preliminary engineering cost overruns on the Spring Avenue project. Preliminary engineering costs are now at $1.12 million on this project.
In another update, Teague said the Vaughn Bridge Road intersection at U.S. 31 project is waiting on preliminary engineering authorization.
He said the resurfacing of North Seneca Drive in Trinity is waiting on preliminary engineering authorization.
In other business, the MPO:
• Approved resurfacing of Alabama 20, from U.S. 31 to Interstate 565; $885,957 federal cost, $221,489 state cost, total: $1.1 million; scheduled for 2020.
• Tabled awarding the contract to Graver LLC for an intersection study along Alabama 67, Bethel Road and Upper River Road. Additional roads need to be added to the project, MPO Director Dwayne Hellums said.
• Approved safety improvements to the U.S. 31 intersection with Red Bank Road; $200,000 state funds, $130,000 local funds, total: $330,000; scheduled for 2020.
• Approved an $8,860 increase in the cost to resurface Alabama 36, from U.S. 31 to the west end of the Interstate 65 bridge, including the CSX railroad; federal cost, $1.1 million, state cost, $273,444, total: $1.37 million; scheduled for 2020.
• Approved resurfacing of U.S. 31 from Alabama 36 to 0.18 of a mile north of Kayo Road, $2.4 million federal funds, $604,748 state funds, total: $3 million; scheduled for 2020.
• Approved a $42,948 increase for installation of guardrail and end anchors at Site 1, on Morgan County 1004 over tributary of No Business Creek; Sites 2 and 3, Morgan County 1296 over Cotaco and Hughes creeks; and Site 4, on Morgan County 1252 over Shoal Creek; $128,696 federal costs, $57,248 state cost, total: $185,944.
• Approved $638,625 increase for resurfacing of Alabama 67 from just south of Alabama 36 to just north of Indian Hills Road; $3.2 million federal cost, $797,645, total: $4 million; scheduled for 2020.
• Approved $207,490 increased cost to LED retrofit of lighting at Interstate 65 interchange at Alabama 36; $485,992 federal cost, $121,498, city of Hartselle cost, total: $607,490. Teague said the contractor has a sixth-month period to gather the materials for the project “so it will be a while before you see any work there.”
• Approved resurfacing Church Street Northeast, from Somerville Road; $800,000, federal, $200,000 city of Decatur; total: $1 million. Preliminary engineering is scheduled for 2020 and construction is scheduled for 2021.
• Approved the Sixth Avenue safety and enhancement strategy plan with $80,000 in federal funds and $20,000 in local funds.
